KARACHI: A new hashtag has been all the rage on Twitter recently; #OyeKuchKarGuzar, Pakistan’s first online movie. The trend #OyeKuchKarGuzar has gone viral, not just on Twitter, but Facebook too. People are posting screen grabs, clicks from red carpet events, trailers, snippets and memes. Memes, funny as it may sound, have become barometers of relatability and from the looks of things; Oye Kuch Kar Guzar has touched enough chords with people to become the anthem of our times.

The movie premier was held in Karachi on 3rd December 2016 in Alliance Francaise. Oye Kuch Kar Guzar by djuice has a star-studded line-up; Uzair Jaswal, Ali Safina, Ushna Shah, Mahjabeen Habib and Nayyar Ejaz. It is a blend of comedy, adventure, and a bit of suspense. Oye Kuch Kar Guzar is not just another run-of-the-mill contemporary production, it’s slick, fast, fun and it raises and answers questions younger generations have been asking for quite a while now; our dreams and aspirations matter and they shouldn’t be weighed at the expense of our traditions.



The failure of each character somehow makes you relate to your own life in a funny way. The language is kept colloquial and the characters down-to-earth yet quirky; these ingredients not only make them relevant but also engaging to the extent that the casual viewer won’t doze off! The fun part of it is that there are alternate endings to each episode which makes it interesting for the viewers. Interacting with the storyline makes for a far more engaging experience than a regular TV show or movie.

With traditional media, you’re constrained, you don’t have options. One of Oye Kuch Kar Guzar’s claims to fame is interactivity. djuice was able to leverage the digital world’s strongest assets to its benefit and as a result, it achieved outstanding success.

The animations and special effects are through the roof. Not only are the animations balanced and well drawn, but they are also timely, bringing out aspects of the story that would have otherwise either gone unnoticed or underrepresented. Also, there is a daku in there, a terrifying one; the sort of stuff nightmares are made of.

Creativity and imagination ran wild in the sense of marketing and innovation. djuice created a massive noise with their new project. I am proud of the fact that Pakistan is producing so much quality work and is focusing on all areas of production; cinematography, screenplay, editing, animation, script, etc. This specific series is one of its kind in Pakistan.

