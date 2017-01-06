LODHRAN: At least seven people including five schoolchildren were killed when a train rammed over the motorcycle rikshaw they were travelling in, early Friday.

The motorcycles rikshaw was passing through a railway crossing when Hazara Express hit them. Fifteen schoolchildren including a man and a driver were in the vehicle, at the time of incident.

The injured have been shifted to the Victoria Hospital, where six children are said to be in critical condition.

The railway crossing was open but the gate man was not present there, who has been taken into custody by the police.

