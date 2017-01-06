KARACHI: The 2016 has been a year of exponential growth for foodpanda where they continued to top the Google and Apple Play Store as No. 1 mobile app in Food & Drink category, a company statement said.

Achieving 100% order process automation, they managed to set new standards for the restaurant industry. They added more than 1200 new restaurants on the portal this year, offering as much as 35 types of cuisines to choose from; and their customers saved as much as PKR 850 Million through discounts.

The foodpanda is a global mobile food delivery marketplace headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and operating in 24 countries and territories.

The service allows users to select from local restaurants and place orders via its mobile application as well as the website. The company has partnered with over 40,000 restaurants.

It is one of the fastest growing e-commerce businesses in Pakistan and achieved a milestone in record time when it reached PKR 1 billion in revenue generation.

