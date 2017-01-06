Bangalore mass molestation: Akshay's video message goes viral

The Bangalore incident makes me feel we r evolving backwards,from humans to animals,rather beasts coz even animals are better!Truly shameful pic.twitter.com/FJwJ80Mkby

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's stern warning to the sex offenders who molested and abused scores of women in Bangalore on New Year's Eve has gone viral over the internet.

As pictures and media reports of harassed women in Bangalore, who were sexually assaulted by scores of men on the occasion of New Year's Eve went viral, India erupted with fury. Condemnation from all walks of life came instantly after the incident, which has been termed according to media reports as a 'mass molestation' took place.

After Dangal actor Aamir Khan said he was 'ashamed' of the incident and called on the government to take stern action against those involved, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recorded an emotional video message to denounce the incident and urged women to seek martial arts to defend themselves from heathens who sexually abuse them.

"I urge women not to consider themselves weaker than men. Women should seek martial arts to learn how to defend themselves in case someone tries to touch them without their consent," he said.

Akshay expressed shame and embarrassment at the incident and said that those who were involved in the heinous act were not from another planet but belonged to the mainstream society just like him.

"For those who are placing blame on women for wearing short dresses, shame on you. Choti unki dress nahi, choti tumhari soch hai (their dresses are not small, rather your mentality is petty)," he added.

The message seemed to have resonated with Indians who appreciated the Bollywood star on Twitter for recording such a powerful message.

Anushka Sharma: Save sons from turning into beasts

Akshay and Aamir were not the only ones who denounced the ugly episode but Anushka Sharma also spoke out against the Bangalore 'mass molestation'.

"In all this I wonder - why did bystanders do nothing? Whoever stood and watched, is as much at fault as perpetrators. Because the collective conscience of the people could have stopped this from happening. So it is not just those men but also us, as a society, that failed on that night," she wrote in an emotional message on Twitter.

She also called on parents and society to teach sons to respect women, rather than making them feel more entitled than the opposite sex.

