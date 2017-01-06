NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Om Puri passed away on Friday at the age of 66, according to Indian media.

According to Indian media, the veteran Bollywood actor passed away due to a heart attack. The superstar, who had received immense praise throughout his career for starring in stellar Bollywood hits, had worked in as many as 70 Bollywood flicks and TV serials.

Indian filmmaker, social activist and a close friend of the deceased actor, Ashoke Pandit took to his Twitter account to announce the tragic news.

— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 6, 2017

Om Puri has had the distinction of being a Bollywood actor who has not only worked in the Indian film industry and Hollywood but also in a Pakistani movie. Puri had been an advocate of peace between India and Pakistan, which had earned him criticism from the extremist elements within India. He had received threats from rightist groups in India after he said in a live debate fresh after the Uri attacks, "We didn't force the soldiers to join the army."

Om Puri had worked in Aakrosh, Maachis, Dirty Politics, Bhavni Bhavai, Mirch Masala and Dharavi.

0



0







Bollywood actor Om Puri dies of heart attack was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/177206-Bollywood-actor-Om-Puri-dies-of-heart-attack-at-66/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Bollywood actor Om Puri dies of heart attack" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/177206-Bollywood-actor-Om-Puri-dies-of-heart-attack-at-66.