ISTANBUL: A car bombing blamed on Kurdish militants rocked the Turkish city of Izmir on Thursday, killing at least two people and triggering a deadly shootout as authorities chased the fugitive killer behind the New Year attack in Istanbul.

The new attack intensified alarm in Turkey after the shooting rampage at Istanbul´s Reina nightclub unleashed shortly after revellers rang in 2017, which killed 39 people and was claimed by the Islamic State group.

Just four days after the nightclub carnage, a car bomb exploded outside a courthouse in the Aegean city of Izmir, with authorities blaming the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

A policeman and a court worker, reportedly a bailiff, were killed, Deputy Prime Minister Veysel Kaynak told reporters.

Police battled "terrorists" in a clash which saw two militants killed. Another escaped, he added.

The state-run Anadolu news agency said two suspects had been detained but it was not clear if they included the pursued militant.

It added that security forces carried out a controlled explosion on a vehicle that the attackers may have been looking to use as a getaway car.

The usually peaceful port city, Turkey´s third largest metropolis, is the gateway to the plush beach resorts of the Aegean and rarely sees violence on this scale. It is well west of the PKK´s main theatre in southeastern Turkey.

Izmir governor Erol Ayyildiz said initial evidence suggested the PKK -- which has fought a deadly insurgency for over three decades -- was behind the attack.

He said the slain policeman tried to stop the car before it exploded and the "terrorists" then sought to escape as the charge was detonated, triggering the gunfight. Up to seven people were wounded, Ayyildiz added.

Officials praised policeman Fethi Sekin as a hero for preventing a far higher toll by stopping the car and then chasing down the attackers.

"Our brave martyred policeman prevented an even greater disaster from happening," said Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

Reports said that two Kalashnikovs, seven rockets and eight grenades were seized, indicating the attackers may have planned a rampage inside the court complex.

In a statement, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed that Turkey would not allow terror to "strike fear into the nation and polarise society".

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he was saddened that Turkey "within just a few days has again become victim of an attack".

