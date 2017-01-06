ISLAMABAD: Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir has proposed formation of Joint Trade Committee and Business to Business Conference with Britain to boost bilateral trade.

He gave the suggestion during a meeting with a high level British delegation led by Parliamentary under Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Alok Sharma.

Khurram Dastgir said Pakistan will provide full support to the British companies interested in invest in different CPEC projects.

