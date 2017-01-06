Print Story
Govt to provide support to UK companies interested in investing in CPEC: Minister
January 06, 2017
ISLAMABAD: Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir has proposed formation of Joint Trade Committee and Business to Business Conference with Britain to boost bilateral trade.
He gave the suggestion during a meeting with a high level British delegation led by Parliamentary under Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Alok Sharma.
Khurram Dastgir said Pakistan will provide full support to the British companies interested in invest in different CPEC projects.