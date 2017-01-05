KARACHI : Nearly two third Pakistanis (68%) favour talks between India and Pakistan and believe they will decrease tension between the two nuclear armed nations and also establish peace in Indian held Kashmir, revealed a survey on Thursday.

The survey was carried out by Gilani Research Foundation which asked the participants countrywide whether they favor or oppose the talks between the two countries to decrease the tensions and to establish peace in Kashmir.

In response 68% were in favour of talks between the two countries, while 31% were against them. 1% did not know or did not wish to respond.

0



0







Most Pakistanis in favour of talks with India: Survey was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/177003-Most-Pakistanis-in-favour-of-talks-with-India-Survey/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Most Pakistanis in favour of talks with India: Survey" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/177003-Most-Pakistanis-in-favour-of-talks-with-India-Survey.