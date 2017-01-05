ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said Imran Khan has made it a habit to bully the national institutions which tantamount to violating the Constitution and the oath taken as a Member of the National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister of State for Privatization Muhammad Zubair and Daniyal Aziz MNA, she said that respecting the national institutions was responsibility of all and that Pakistan Muslim League respected the same.

However, she said the PML-N had to clarify things after baseless allegations, leveled by Imran Khan almost on daily basis.

She said that Imran Khan himself had confessed in the court that he had no evidence and his job was only to level allegations.

She said Imran levels allegations against the third time elected chief executive of Pakistan, who was prime minister of the entire country, not PML-N only.

The minister said that PTI stance was based on assumptions, but cases cannot be won on the basis of assumptions, container speeches and press conferences.

The minister said that Imran Khan claimed in his press conference that tomorrow, it will be proven that Maryam Nawaz was the proprietor of the properties.

The minister said that PTI claimed in the Election Commission of Pakistan that Maryam Nawaz was dependent of Capt (retd) Safdar but in the court they said that she was dependent of the Prime Minister which did show contradiction in their stance.

Marriyum said that the Prime Minister had no link with the Panama papers.

The minister said that PTI stance in the court was based on assumptions and it has failed to provide any evidence.

0



0







PTI stance based on assumptions: Marriyum Aurangzeb was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/177001-PTI-stance-based-on-assumptions-Marriyum-Aurangzeb/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PTI stance based on assumptions: Marriyum Aurangzeb" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/177001-PTI-stance-based-on-assumptions-Marriyum-Aurangzeb.