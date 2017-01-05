LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that his combination with Asif Ali Zardari in the parliament will disrupt sleeping of Nawaz-League.

Bilawal Bhutto said he was starting parliamentary politics by contesting by-elections from his grandmother Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s constituency NA-204 to enter parliament. Bilawal said that pressure for accepting their four demands will also be intensified.

PPP Chairman attended celebrations of 89th birthday anniversary of PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto here Thursday. He arrived in Garhi Khuda Bux with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and laid floral wreaths and offered Fateha on the graves of his grandfather ZAB, grandmother Begum Nusrat Bhutto and mother Benazir Bhutto.

Later he inaugurated free eye camp in Rural Health Center which is annually organized by Peoples Doctors Forum.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion as police remained deployed everywhere in this chilling cold weather.

He was accompanied by MNA Faryal Talpur, PPP Sindh President Food Minister Nisar Khuhro, MPAs Khurshid Junejo, Muhammad Ali Bhutto and others.

He said that the people of Larkana will make son of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto successful.

