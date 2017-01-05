MUMBAI: The first look for Saba Qamar's Bollywood debut Hindi Medium is out and we could not be more thrilled at the site of her sharing the space with the uber-talented Irrfan Khan.

The first look of the movie features Saba Qamar sitting in the backseat of a rickshaw as Bollywood Irrfan Khan can be seen riding it. The movie is a light-hearted comedy which features Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar as the male and female lead actors respectively.

The movie is about a couple from Chandni Chowk who tries desperately to be counted among Delhi's elite circle. The movie has almost entirely been shot in Chandni Chowk.

Slated for a March 2017 release, the move is directed by Saket Chaudhry.

Mahira Khan's Raees is sure to be a stellar hit when it graces theatres in January. Lets hope Saba Qamar also exceeds hopes and her Bollywood debut is a smash hit!

