AL-BAB: Turkish warplanes and artillery have struck Islamic State targets in Syria, 'neutralising' 38 of the group's militants, Turkey's military said in a statement on Thursday.

In a round-up of its military operations over the last 24 hours in support of rebels in northern Syria, the army said air strikes by Turkish fighter jets on 28 Islamic State targets destroyed shelters, command centres, weapons and vehicles.

The Turkish military operation, dubbed 'Euphrates Shield', was launched more than four months ago to drive Islamic State militants away from the border region. In recent weeks, the forces have been besieging the town of al-Bab.

