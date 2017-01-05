-
January 05, 2017
ISLAMABAD: The attorney for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif submitted his reply in the Supreme Court of Pakistan today (Thursday) as the apex court resumed hearing for the Panama Leaks case.
According to details, the attorney for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Makhdoom Ali, submitted his reply at the Supreme Court as hearing resumed for the Panama Leaks case. The larger bench was headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.
As per the reply submitted by the Prime Minister's attorney, Nawaz Sharif was the provincial finance minister from 1981 to 1985, after which he became the Chief Minister of Punjab till 1988. From April-May 1988, he was the Acting Chief Minister of the province and in 1990, he became the Chief Minister of Punjab again.
Nawaz Sharif then went on to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1990 to 1993. He was the Opposition Leader from 1993-1996 till his second stint as the country's premier began from 1997 till 1999, when his government was dismissed and he was ousted from the country by Gen. (r) Pervez Musharraf in a bloodless coup.