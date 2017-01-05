KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was born to live forever in history and those who wanted to finish him have themselves vanished but Bhutto lives on in the heart and minds of the people of Pakistan.

In his message on the eve of 89th birthday anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the PPP Chairman said Shaheed Zulfikar Bhutto was the greatest human asset God had bestowed upon our nation after independence and he imagined and pursued a revolution to make Pakistan a strong, peaceful and prosperous country.

"From nuclear power to Heavy Mechanical Complex, Pakistan Steel Mills to Port Qasim, One-man One Vote, passport to every citizen and above all the first-ever Constitution of 1973 with the whole nation’s consensus, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did in a short period of few years, which many cannot even conceive of doing in several decades,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said even after 37 years of his martyrdom, politics in Pakistan still revolves around pro-Bhutto and anti-Bhutto concepts with former representing pro-people, democratic and a strong Pakistan and the latter anti-people, dictatorial and authoritarian rules and forces for weakening Pakistan and its original ideology laid down by the founding fathers.

The PPP Chairman said that the party leadership and workers will follow the vision and mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and they won’t rest until accomplishment of his cherished dreams.

0



0







Those who wanted Bhutto gone have vanished: Bilawal was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176968-Those-who-wanted-Bhutto-gone-have-vanished-Bilawal/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Those who wanted Bhutto gone have vanished: Bilawal" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176968-Those-who-wanted-Bhutto-gone-have-vanished-Bilawal.