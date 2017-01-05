-
Worker replaces New Zealand´s broken BroomBy AFPJanuary 05, 2017Latest : Sports
WELLINGTON: In-form batsman Neil Broom was Thursday forced out of the remaining two Twenty20 matches against Bangladesh with a broken finger and replaced by George Worker, New Zealand Cricket said.
Broom, who averaged 76.66 in the preceding three one-day internationals against Bangladesh, injured his finger while fielding in the first T20 in Napier on Tuesday.
Worker, who played two matches for New Zealand in cricket´s shortest form two years ago, has been recalled to the side.
A New Zealand Cricket spokesman said Ross Taylor, who has recovered from eye surgery six weeks ago, was not considered because of a minor side-strain.
The remaining two T20s are played in Mount Maunganui on Friday and Sunday.
New Zealand won the first match in the series as well as the three ODIs.