WELLINGTON: In-form batsman Neil Broom was Thursday forced out of the remaining two Twenty20 matches against Bangladesh with a broken finger and replaced by George Worker, New Zealand Cricket said.

Broom, who averaged 76.66 in the preceding three one-day internationals against Bangladesh, injured his finger while fielding in the first T20 in Napier on Tuesday.

Worker, who played two matches for New Zealand in cricket´s shortest form two years ago, has been recalled to the side.

A New Zealand Cricket spokesman said Ross Taylor, who has recovered from eye surgery six weeks ago, was not considered because of a minor side-strain.

The remaining two T20s are played in Mount Maunganui on Friday and Sunday.

New Zealand won the first match in the series as well as the three ODIs.

