SYDNEY: Rain delayed the start of play on the third day of the third and final Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Pakistan were set to resume their first innings on 126-2 as Azhar Ali and Younus Khan forged a 120-run partnership to stall a rampant Australia after a Peter Handscomb century had helped drive the hosts to 538-8 declared.

Opener Azhar, who hit a double century in the second Test defeat in Melbourne that lost Pakistan the series, had contributed 58 while veteran Younus had forged ahead of his partner with 64 not out.

Australia lead the series 2-0.

