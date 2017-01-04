ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Wednesday constituted two committees for further investigating of the Axact and Khanani-Kalia cases.

The committees were constituted on the directive of Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, said a press release.

The committees chaired by Deputy Director FIA Jamil would comprise Assistant Directors Zia ul Islam, Muhammad Usman and Mohammad Sarwar.

The motive for the establishment of committees was to investigate the facts and to reach the logical conclusion of these important cases.

Entire record in the case of Khanani and Kalia had been lost and investigation into the case of Axact came to a halt due to illness of the investigation officer.

0



0







FIA constitutes committees to investigate Axact, Khanani-Kalia cases was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176744-FIA-constitutes-committees-to-investigate-Axact-Khanani-Kalia-cases/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "FIA constitutes committees to investigate Axact, Khanani-Kalia cases" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176744-FIA-constitutes-committees-to-investigate-Axact-Khanani-Kalia-cases.