NEW DELHI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stepped down as India´s limited-overs captain but will still be available for selection, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni has informed the BCCI that he wishes to step down as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team from the One-Day Internationals and the T20 Internationals formats of the game," the BCCI said in a statement.

Dhoni captained India in 199 ODIs and 72 T20Is and led the country to their second ODI World Cup in 2011 and into the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup.

0



0







Dhoni steps down as ODI, T20I captain was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176737-Dhoni-steps-down-as-ODI-T20I-captain/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dhoni steps down as ODI, T20I captain" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176737-Dhoni-steps-down-as-ODI-T20I-captain.