Istanbul nightclub attack aimed to ´polarise´ Turkish society: ErdoganBy AFPJanuary 04, 2017Latest : World
ANKARA: The attack claimed by the Islamic State (Daesh) on an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people aimed to polarise Turkish society, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.
"The aim was clear -- to create a fissure and polarise society," Erdogan said in a speech at his presidential palace, in his first spoken comments on Sunday´s attack. "We will stand tall and keep our sangfroid."