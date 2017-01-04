@SAfridiOfficial new year message for the nation. He wants Pakistani nation to unite for peace, love and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/BnIpokWfK5

KARACHI: Swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi released a video message on Tuesday in which he thanked former Chief of Army Staff, General (r) Raheel Sharif as well as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for playing their part in improving the security situation of the country in 2016.

In his latest video message, the hard-hitting all-rounder claimed that 2016 had been a better year for Pakistan compared to the previous 25-26 years the country. For this, he thanked General (r) Raheel Sharif and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for improving Pakistan's security situation. Afridi also told the people to recognise their true friends and enemies.

Wishing the nation a very happy new year, Shahid Afridi also spoke about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and expressed the hope that unemployment and criminal activities in Pakistan would diminish. He urged the affluent to come forward and help the poor people of Pakistan.

