MUMBAI: Arguably the two biggest stars of the Indian film industry, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, will be seen in a single frame together as the former will grace the sets of an upcoming Bigg Boss 10 episode.

While a Shah Rukh and Salman flick may be a dream too big for their millions of fans across the globe, the sight of the two superstars sharing the same frame on the TV screen is a special one in itself. According to details, the two Bollywood superstars will film an episode of Bigg Boss on January 20, where Shah Rukh will get a chance to promote his upcoming flick Raees.

This will be the second time that Salman and Shah Rukh will appear together for an episode of Bigg Boss. Shah Rukh had appeared alongside Salman in an episode of Bigg Boss last year to promote his flick Dilwale with Kajol.

The friends-turned-foes have been on good terms with each other since over a year. Salman has taken to Twitter to promote Shah Rukh Khan's movies and the gesture has been appreciated by King Khan.

The two superstars had been embroiled in a public dispute over the last couple of years which had received quite a lot of media frenzy. However, the two have mended fences ever since then and expressed admiration for each other's movies publicly.

Raees will be released in India on January 25 and will also feature Pakistan's Mahira Khan. The film marks Mahira's Bollywood debut and makes her join the exclusive club of a few actresses who have made their debut alongside Shah Rukh.

Last year around, rumours were rife that a Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman Khan flick was in the works. With such cameos and guest appearances increasing among the Khans of Bollywood, a Shah Rukh and Salman flick may not be such an unreal possibility after all!

0



0







Shah Rukh, Salman to reunite for Raees... was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176718-Shah-Rukh-Salman-to-reunite-for-Raees/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Shah Rukh, Salman to reunite for Raees..." is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176718-Shah-Rukh-Salman-to-reunite-for-Raees.