NEW DELHI: According to a recent opinion published in a renowned Indian newspaper, the appointment of the new Indian Army chief comes in the wake of rising infighting and discontentment within the rank and file of the military.

According to Happymon Jacob's opinion piece for The Hindu, a teacher of Disarmament and National Security at the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, the Indian Army chief's latest appointment is a reflection of the lopsided promotional trends in the state's military and could have far-reaching implications with regard to India's national security.

The new Indian Army chief, Bipin Rawat, assumed office on January 1, 2017 amid a controversial decision by the government to go against the long-held tradition of appointing the senior-most army general to the top post. Judging by seniority, Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command should have been appointed the new chief.

According Jacob, 'The multiple crises afflicting the Indian Army have far-reaching national security implications. Clearly, a military force with sharp internal divisions and discontent in the ranks can pose challenges for the country’s national security and the morale and cohesion of the fighting forces. Such a pervasive sense of intra-service victim-hood and discrimination can further deteriorate the strength of a force which currently has a shortage of over 9,000 officers'.

The opinion piece, in the end, calls for the new Army Chief and Modi to take steps to ratify the wrong decisions that have been taken in the past by reversing them. Furthermore, it also urges the Indian army to concentrate on the welfare of the army as a whole and not just consider the benefits of its regiments alone.

The new Indian Army Chief had stated a day ago that the Indian government was ready to indulge in a two-front conflict simultaneously with Pakistan and China.

