BANGALORE: In a surprising development, an Indian minister stated that the reason for scores of women being molested in the city at New Year's Eve was due to the 'western dressing' of Indian women.

The remarks certainly caused outrage in India, with voices in the country demanding the Indian minister apologises for his insensitive remarks. Karnataka Home Minister Karnataka G Parameshwara claimed that incident had occurred because of young people 'copying the Westerners, not only in their mindset, but even in their dressing'.

On Saturday night, 10,000-12,000 people were celebrating the occasion of the coming new year when things took turn for the bad. 1,500 police personnel were deployed to deal with any untoward situation but even that was not enough, when all hell broke loose around midnight. Crowds of rowdy men molested, groped and sexually abused scores of women as police were unable to deal with a crowd three times its own size.

Indian police claimed that so far, no complaints had been registered regarding the incidents but they were still screening the video to detect molestation.

Also read: 'Mass molestation' of women takes place in Bangalore on New Year's Eve

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan also condemned the incident and called on the government to take strict action against those involved in the incident to send across a tough message.

