WASHINGTON: House Republicans were forced to back down Tuesday on plans to gut a congressional ethics office as Donald Trump rebuked them over the move, in an embarrassing clash with the president-elect on the day the new Congress was sworn in.

When Trump takes office on January 20, Republicans will run both chambers of Congress and the White House for the first time since 2007, having retained control of the Senate and House of Representatives in November´s vote.

Emboldened Republican leaders are due to lay out an ambitious conservative agenda that includes cutting taxes, slashing regulations and repealing outgoing President Barack Obama´s health care law.

With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority," Trump tweeted.

"Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance!"

President Joe Biden swear in seven new members of the 100-seat Senate. Some 52 new members of the 435-seat House of Representatives also took their oath of office.

An early goal of congressional Republicans will be the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act, Obama´s signature if controversial domestic achievement that has helped 20 million people gain health insurance.

The issue is stirring heated debate in Washington. Obama will visit Capitol Hill Wednesday to huddle with Democrats about how to defend his health care law from repeal, while Vice President-elect Mike Pence is scheduled to meet with Republican lawmakers on the same day to discuss plans to dismantle Obamacare.

Another early task awaits: Senate confirmation of some 20 cabinet-level appointments nominated by Trump as he fleshes out his administration. Senate hearings are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The ExxonMobil chief executive who Trump chose for secretary of state; and Betsy DeVos who is Trump´s pick for education secretary.

In 2009, the Senate unanimously confirmed seven members of Democrat Obama´s administration on the day of his inauguration. This year, in the face of the deeply controversial Trump´s rise to power, the opposition is more resistant.

Beyond Obamacare, Republicans have been chomping at the bit for years to do away with several Obama-era regulations, including environmental and corporate restrictions, and to launch a tax overhaul.

Democrats will likely oppose the most prominent of the proposals, but Democratic minority leader Nancy Pelosi extended an olive branch to Ryan.

Trump has expressed support for much of the Republican congressional agenda. But there are disagreements over the massive, $1 trillion infrastructure investment plan that the populist president-elect has promised his constituents.

The coming weeks will also be dominated by the case of alleged Russian cyber attacks against the Democratic Party and a close aide to Hillary Clinton during the election campaign.

Obama slapped sanctions on Russia for trying to influence the election outcome. But Trump, countering the opinion of US intelligence experts, has expressed doubts that Moscow is responsible. He said Saturday he knew "things that other people don´t know" about the alleged Russian attacks.

