PESHAWAR: A government website in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was defaced in a latest cyber attack in the country on Tuesday, according to Geo News.

The website of Right to Information www.kprti.gov.pk seemed to have been attacked by Indian hackers .

The hackers defaced the web page of the government website and posted messages against Pakistan.

It was not immediately clear what steps have been taken by techies of the provincial government to restore the website.

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads since a group of gunmen killed 19 Indian soldiers in September at an army camp in Kashmir, an attack India blamed on Pakistan-based militants.

India said it had sent special commandos into Pakistan-controlled Kashmir to kill militants in a retaliatory operation that sharply soured relations between the neighbors.

Pakistan says the operation never happened and accuses India of inventing it to distract attention from its crackdown on protests in the part of Kashmir it controls.

0



0







KP govt website defaced by Indian hackers was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176482-KP-govt-website-defaced-by-Indian-hackers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "KP govt website defaced by Indian hackers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176482-KP-govt-website-defaced-by-Indian-hackers.