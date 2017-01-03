Boxing star Amir Khan recently posted pictures of his wife and child indicating that things are not headed in the direction his father had predicted they did vis-à-vis Khan’s personal life.

The pictures showing Khan, his wife and child were posted on January 1 as the British boxer wished his fans a happy new year on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, expressing hope for better things to come in 2017.

Happy New Year from me and mines. To you and urs. Good things to come this year #2017 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) January 1, 2017

Earlier, parents and in-laws of Amir Khan hinted that he might end up divorcing his model wife after she publicly criticized her in-laws.

It all started when Faryal Makhdoom spoke out against her in-laws , claiming she faced ‘bullying’ and ‘abuse’ at their hands after marriage.

Faryal took to Snapchat and vented out her frustration at being subjected to domestic abuse by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan married Faryal Makhdoom, a Pakistani-American model, make-up artist and lifestyle coach in 2013. Their first child, a daughter named Lamaisah, was born in 2014.

