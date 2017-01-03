ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence with all countries of the region and looks forward to establishing strong and mutually beneficial relations with them.

“Peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and economically, integrated region must be our shared objective and we must strive for realizing this objective, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif emphasized while chairing a high level meeting at PM House to review Pakistan’s foreign policy viz-a-viz current regional and global challenges.

The Premier said this could be possible only when we demonstrate a commitment to our aspirations of peace progress and prosperity.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a cornerstone of Pakistan’s quest for regional connectivity and shared prosperity.

The meeting reviewed bilateral and multi lateral relations with neighbouring countries, future road map for regional stability and maintenance of mutually beneficial relations with all countries in the region and beyond.

The high level meeting held at the PM House was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. General Naveed Mukhtar, PM’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and National Security Advisor Lt.Gen. (R) Nasser Khan Janjua.

