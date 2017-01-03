MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt recently spoke about her intimate scene with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan from Kapoor and Sons, describing how the latter would flinch when she came close to 'kiss him'.

Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt were supposed to lock lips in an intimate scene for Kapoor and Sons. However, the Pakistani actor, who had shown hesitancy to kiss Sonam Kapoor in his Bollywood debut Khoobsurat, refused to kiss Alia Bhatt as per the script's requirement.

Speaking to an Indian newspaper, the Bollywood actress spoke of Fawad's ordeal everytime she came close to the actor to 'cheat-kiss' him.

"There was a kiss in the film with Fawad. When we did the scene, it was decided that we would cheat-kiss. Still, every time I would go near his face, he would flinch. I had to keep reassuring him I wouldn’t compromise his chastity," she said.

Three years ago when he had made his Bollywood debut alongside Sonam Kapoor in the 2013 hit Khoobsurat, the actor had stated that his intimate scenes might not go down well with his Pakistani fan-base.

"I think I need to respect their feelings. A lot of my audience would be quite offended if I suddenly started losing my inhibitions," he had said.

Fawad Khan starred in the 2016 family-drama hit Kapoor and Sons alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Rishi Kapoor. The movie was praised for its impressive plot, acting as well as script. Kapoor and Sons was Fawad Khan's second Bollywood flick.

