SYDNEY: Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the third and final Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Pakistan made two changes with opener Sharjeel Khan making his Test debut in place of Sami Aslam and Imran Khan replacing fellow paceman Sohail Khan.

Australia also made two changes with all-rounder Hilton Cartwright making his Test debut at No.6 for Nic Maddinson and Steve O´Keefe added as an extra spinner at the expense of Jackson Bird.

Australia have already wrapped up the series after wins in Brisbane and Melbourne and are bidding for a 3-0 series clean sweep.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Steve O´Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Imran Khan

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND) and Richard Illingworth (ENG), Third umpire: Ian Gould (ENG), Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

