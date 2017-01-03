Print Story
SANTIAGO: A huge forest fire has ravaged 50 hectares and destroyed homes in western Chile, prompting the authorities to issue a red alert on Monday.
At least one person was known to have been hurt after the fire broke out on a hill near the major port city of Valparaiso, the National Emergencies Office (ONEMI) said in a report.
The blaze has destroyed five homes and 50 hectares of woodland, ONEMI said. It reported no fatalities for the time being.