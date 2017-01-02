At least 39 people were killed in an attack at a night club in Istanbul on New Year night. Among the dead were Abis Rizvi, 49, a Bollywood producer who was in the midst of making his second film, and Khushi Shah, a fashion designer in her 20s, both from Mumbai, according to reports.

Abis Rizvi was the Son of former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Dr Akhtar Hasan Rizvi. He is survived by his wife and son.

India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj paid condolence to the late producer on her Twitter account. "I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul." She further wrote, "The victims are Mr. Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms. Khushi Shah from Gujarat," she said.

The Indian government said it was making arrangements to help the families as they come to Turkey to collect the bodies.

People from tinsel town were shocked to know about the death of Abis Rizvi.

Life is too short to be taken for granted. R.I.P #AbisRizvi . #istanbulattack — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) January 2, 2017

Devastated to hear that our friend #AbisRizvi was shot dead in the Istanbul nightclub attack. My heart goes out to his family. RIP — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 1, 2017

Shocking .. Life is too short, we take too much for granted.. #RIP #AbisRizvi .. Good man.. My condolences to the family #istambulattack — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 1, 2017

Devastated by the death of my friend #AbisRizvi in the dastardly terrorist attack this morning in an #Istanbul nightclub. — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) January 1, 2017

