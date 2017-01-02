Mohammad Asghar will become the 225th player to don the Pakistan Test cap and first born in Baluchistan if Pakistan decides to field two specialist slow bowlers given the history of Sydney Cricket Ground for being spin friendly in the third and final test.

Pakistan have lost the Test series by 2-0. Pakistan is expected to make several changes for the third Test, with Captain Misbahul Haq hinting that his team could bring in two spin bowlers.

Austrian has included spinners Steve O´Keefe and Ashton Agar in a 13-man squad for the Sydney Cricket Ground wicket that is expected to turn.

Coach Darren Lehmann raised the prospect of playing two of his three spin options -- the other is Australia´s most-successful off-spinner Nathan Lyon -- at the expense of paceman Jackson Bird with an all-rounder coming in.

0



0







Balochistan-born player likely to don Pakistan Test cap in Sydney was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176249-Balochistan-born-player-likely-to-don-Pakistan-Test-cap-in-Sydney/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Balochistan-born player likely to don Pakistan Test cap in Sydney" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176249-Balochistan-born-player-likely-to-don-Pakistan-Test-cap-in-Sydney.