LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has relieved Basit Ali from his duties in regard to the Women Team’s Head Coach and Chairman National Junior Selection Committee in the aftermath of Basit’s slapping of a former international cricketer Mehmood Hamid on the side lines of a match of national one day cricket tournament at Karachi.

Sheharyar Khan’s decision came after he had held separate meetings with Basit Ali and Mahmood Hamid in Karachi following an alleged brawl between the two few days ago.

Although the two had reconciled Basit Ali admitted to an intent to physically harm Mahmood Hamid said spokesman of PCB, here on Monday.

The chairman has accordingly withdrawn Basit Ali from the currently sensitive assignments with the women’s and junior selection committee, he added.

However there would be no general ban on Basit Ali’s future coaching assignments with PCB or other teams.

0



0







PCB sacks Basit Ali after brawl with a player was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176244-PCB-sacks-Basit-Ali-after-brawl-with-a-player/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PCB sacks Basit Ali after brawl with a player" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176244-PCB-sacks-Basit-Ali-after-brawl-with-a-player.