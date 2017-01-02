SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hosted an event for Pakistani and Australian cricketers and their families on Sunday.

Some of the pictures, which were shared by off-spinner Saeed Ajmal, featured the cricketers with their wives as they attended the event hosted by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.



Azhar Ali with his wife



Amir with his wife



Mr and Mrs Wahab Riaz



Sarfraz and the boys share a light moment on the way



Head coach Mickey Arthur



Before their practice session, the Pakistan cricket team donned pink caps to support the McGrath Foundation



Australian Prime Minister receives captain Misbah-ul-Haq



0



0







PHOTOS: Australian PM hosts event for PAK, AUS cricketers was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176231-PHOTOS-Australian-PM-hosts-event-for-PAK-AUS-cricketers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PHOTOS: Australian PM hosts event for PAK, AUS cricketers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176231-PHOTOS-Australian-PM-hosts-event-for-PAK-AUS-cricketers.