Print Story
X
-
PHOTOS: Australian PM hosts event for PAK, AUS cricketersBy Web DeskJanuary 02, 2017Latest : Sports
SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hosted an event for Pakistani and Australian cricketers and their families on Sunday.
Some of the pictures, which were shared by off-spinner Saeed Ajmal, featured the cricketers with their wives as they attended the event hosted by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
Azhar Ali with his wife
Amir with his wife
Mr and Mrs Wahab Riaz
Sarfraz and the boys share a light moment on the way
Head coach Mickey Arthur
Before their practice session, the Pakistan cricket team donned pink caps to support the McGrath Foundation
Australian Prime Minister receives captain Misbah-ul-Haq