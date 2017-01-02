KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will preside over a meeting of the apex committee on Monday to focus on the issues of the province.

The provincial apex committee meeting has been called by Murad Ali Shah. The meeting will focus on the overall situation of law and order in the city as well as the ongoing Karachi operation. A strategy to establish lasting peace in the province will be chalked out during the meeting.

DG Rangers Sindh Maj. Gen. Mohammad Saeed and Karachi Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Shahid Baig will attend the apex committee for the very first time after being promoted to their new ranks.

IG Sindh AD Khawaja is also expected to attend the Sindh apex committee meeting since his holiday ends today.

0



1







CM Sindh to preside over apex committee meeting today was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176215-CM-Sindh-to-preside-over-apex-committee-meeting-today/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CM Sindh to preside over apex committee meeting today" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176215-CM-Sindh-to-preside-over-apex-committee-meeting-today.