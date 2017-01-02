Print Story
Toxic liquor claims four lives in Gujranwala
GUJRANWALA: At least four people died after consuming toxic liquor in Gujranwala, police said late Sunday night.
According to police, six people were rushed to hospital as their condition deteriorated after allegedly consuming toxic alcohol in Theri Sansi locality. Four died in the facility while two were shifted to Lahore hospital.
According to police, two died of cardiac arrest and they were employees of a soap making factory.
Further investigation is underway.
The incident took place days after toxic liquor claimed more than 35 lives in Toba Tek Singh.