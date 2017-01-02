KASHMOR: At least six passengers including two women died and more than 22 others wounded after two buses collided with a car near Kandhkot late on Sunday night.

According to police, the road accident occurred at bypass near Kandhot due to heavy fog.

Rescue teams arrived at the site of the incident and the dead and injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The condition of four injured is said to be critical.

According to Deputy Commissioner Kashmor, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, one of the buses that collided was coming from Karachi to D.G. Khan, while the other was going to Karachi from Kohat.

Emergency has been declared in the hospitals after the road mishap, he added.

