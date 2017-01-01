ISLAMABAD: Federal interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has taken notice of a woman’s case here on Sunday after a report telecast on Geo News in the afternoon.

The report said that a Pakistani woman named Rubina had gone from Hyderabad (Sindh) to India along with her husband and her little daughter for treatment in 2012. But her husband left her in Delhi and disappeared with her travel documents.

Later she was arrested by Indian Police and detained in a jail in the Occupied Kashmir where she is living for the last four years.

However, the Jammu & Kashmir High Court ordered to send back the woman to Pakistan immediately but the Indian officials submitted a report saying that Rubina could not be deported as the Pakistan High commission did not confirm her citizenship.

Now, Chaudhry Nisar ordered Director Passport and Chairman NADRA to verify the particulars of Rubina and if she is proved a Pakistani citizen then make arrangements along with the ministry of foreign affairs to take her back to the country.

