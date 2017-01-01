SYDNEY: Pakistan's team management has ended all speculations surrounding Misbah-ul-Haq's participation in the third and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), commencing on Tuesday (January 3) by stating that he will play the Test match.

"Misbah will play at Sydney and he will be captain," Amjad Hussain Bhatti, Pakistan's media manager, said.

Earlier, Misbah had stated that he may quit international cricket after Pakistan hurtled to an innings and 18-run loss in the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"I think I need to think about it," he had observed after the visitors collapsed on the final day at the MCG to lose the Test and the three-match series. "I always believed that if I couldn't contribute to the team then it's no point staying there.

"This is a point where I need to think about that, even before the next game [in Sydney] and after the series. Next couple of days I will think about it and decide what to do."

Under Misbah's captaincy, Pakistan had climbed to No.1 in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test rankings last year but they lost their position to India, who reclaimed it back in October. Pakistan next play a Test series against West Indies in April-May.

0



0







Misbah-ul-Haq to lead Pakistan in Sydney was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/175993-Misbah-ul-Haq-to-lead-Pakistan-in-Sydney/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Misbah-ul-Haq to lead Pakistan in Sydney" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/175993-Misbah-ul-Haq-to-lead-Pakistan-in-Sydney.