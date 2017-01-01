ISTANBUL: At least 16 foreigners were among 39 people killed in the gun attack on an Istanbul club during New Year festivities, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Sunday.

Soylu said in televised comments that of 21 victims who have been identified so far, 16 are foreigners and five are Turks. Another 69 people are being treated in hospital for their wounds.

He confirmed that work was continuing to identify 18 other victims. Four of the wounded are in a serious condition, he added, including one in a very critical condition.

Indicating that the attacker was still at large, Soylu said: "The search for the terrorist continues. The police have started the necessary operations. I hope (the assailant) will be captured quickly, God willing."

