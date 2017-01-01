ISTANBUL: At least 35 people were killed and 40 wounded in a "terror attack" on an Istanbul nightclub on Sunday where people were celebrating the New Year, the city´s governor said.

"Unfortunately, at least 35 of our citizens lost their lives. One was a police officer. Forty people are receiving treatment in hospitals," Vasip Sahin told reporters at the scene of the elite Reina nightclub on the Bosphorus in the city´s European side, describing the incident as a "terror attack".

Many party-goers threw themselves into the Bosphorus in panic after the attack and efforts were underway to rescue them from the waters, NTV television said.

Dogan news agency said two gunmen had entered the venue dressed as Santa firing shots at random.



Winesses claimed the attackers were "speaking Arabic" while NTV broadcaster said special force police officers were searching the nightclub.

TV images showed the scene cordoned off by police officers. According to Dogan, there were at least 700 revellers celebrating the start of 2017 after a bloody 2016 in Turkey.

The attack comes less than a month after the twin blasts outside the Istanbul stadium of top Turkish team Besiktas on December 10 killed 44 people claimed by Kurdish militants.

