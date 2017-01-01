DHAKA: Gunmen shot dead a Bangladeshi ruling party lawmaker on Saturday, police said, more than a year after he was arrested for allegedly shooting and seriously injuring a nine-year-old boy.

Up to three attackers were involved in the killing of 48-year-old Manjurul Islam Liton in his village home in his constituency in the northern district of Gaibandha, deputy police chief Robiul Islam told AFP.

"They fired at him three times, but two bullets hit him near his chest. He died after being taken to a hospital in the (northern city of) Rangpur," Islam said.

The assailants escaped and police have no clue about the motive, he added.

Liton, a member of the ruling Awami League party, was arrested in October 2015 on suspicion of firing shots that seriously injured a boy.

The boy was reportedly out walking with his uncle when the MP drove past and called the man over.

Liton apparently became angry when the uncle did not respond, and pulled out his gun and fired it, missing the man and hitting the child.

Police are still investigating the incident, which sparked protests in Gaibandha and in the capital Dhaka.

0



0







Gunmen shoot dead Bangladesh lawmaker was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/175822-Gunmen-shoot-dead-Bangladesh-lawmaker/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Gunmen shoot dead Bangladesh lawmaker" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/175822-Gunmen-shoot-dead-Bangladesh-lawmaker.