RAWALPINDI: Afghan leadership has invited Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to visit Afghanistan, said ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor in a statement posted on Twitter on Saturday.

He said the army chief conveyed wishes on telephone to the Afghan civil and military leadership for the new year and pledged to work for peace in the region.

“COAS called Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, and Army Chief General Qadam Shah Raheem on telephone, conveyed best wishes for 2017 and pledged to work for peace in the region,” Major General Asif Ghafoor said.







