LAHORE: Pakistan’s opening batsman Azhar Ali has moved up 10 places to reach a career-high sixth position in the ICC rankings for Test batsmen after his brilliant double hundred at Melbourne.

Azhar scored over 1100 runs in 2016, which include a triple century against West Indies and a double century – a first by any Pakistani in Australia – against the home team helped him improve from 20th position to the 6th in the year.

Younis Khan, who was among the top performers in 2015, couldn’t continue his form in the year 2016 and ended the year at 14th place, after starting the season at 6th place.

Misbah ul Haq also failed to keep the momentum going and moved out of top 20 batsmen for the first time in five years. He is placed at 24 in the ICC rankings issued on Saturday.

Among the bowlers, Pakistan’s Yasir Shah found a place on number 12 at the end of the year, after being the number one before playing his first Test in the year 2016.

