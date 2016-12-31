United Nations, United States: The UN Security Council on Saturday unanimously approved a resolution supporting a Russian-Turkish peace initiative for Syria, including an ongoing ceasefire and talks next month in Kazakhstan.

The resolution aims to pave the way for the new talks under the aegis of key Syria government backers Russia and Iran, and of Turkey, which backs rebel groups.

The text of the measure "welcomes and supports the efforts by Russia and Turkey to end violence in Syria and jumpstart a political process."

