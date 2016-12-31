KARACHI: Citizens of Karachi may now visit the beach to welcome the new year 2017 as the chief minister Sindh ordered the authorities to open the roads towards the Sea View.

Now the roads leading to Karachi's Sea View have been reopened on the New Year's eve, after ways leading to it had initially been blocked.

The police, however, warned that no one will be allowed to engage in aerial firing and that violators will be dealt with strictly.

The city police chief, in his message, said if the ones riding motorbikes sans silencers and others did not comply with commands, then they may have to spend the new year night in lock-up.

Authorities issued similar instructions for youngsters in all major cities, especially advising against one-wheeling on motorbikes.

Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister Sindh said that youngsters should not be barred from celebrating the new year eve.

He also greeted the people on the arrival of the new year 2017 and hoped it would bring progress, prosperity and peace for the people of Sindh.

