The family feud refused to die down as Amir Khan's father retorted to fresh allegations by his daughter-in-law Faryal Makhdoom, claiming that his son's marriage was 'probably heading towards divorce'.

Amir Khan's father Sajjad Khan did not take lightly Faryal Makhdoom's recent allegations in which she accused her sister-in-law Tabinda of grabbing her hair and slapping her on the head while she was pregnant.

Sajjad dismissed the allegations by stating that Faryal 'does not know fact from fiction'. He also termed Faryal as a 'bad mother' stating that she had left her daughter with her parents in New York to join Amir Khan at a training camp.



"The wife’s gone with him and has left their baby girl with the other grandparents in New York. What kind of mother is she? That child should be with her parents but it’s all about her and no one else," he said.

Sajjad claimed that his son would 'probably soon' divorce Faryal Makhdoom. In a previous interview, he had claimed that a divorce between the couple was 'written on the wall'.

