BEIJING: China Central Television (CCTV), Beijing's largest and most important TV network, said it will launch a new global media platform at the stroke of New Year's Day to help re-brand China overseas.

The new multilingual media cluster will have six TV channels, a video newsletter agency and a new media agency and will see the original CCTV News channel renamed as China Global Television Network, the network said on its website on Friday night.

China has been extending its global influence with "soft power" tactics such as launching new English language media and auditioning international public relations firms to tailor its branding strategy.

President Xi Jinping said in February state media must tell China's story to the world better and become internationally influential, adding that onshore portals must follow the party line and promote "positive propaganda as the main theme".

0



0







China's CCTV launches global "soft power" media network to extend influence was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/175807-Chinas-CCTV-launches-global-soft-power-media-network-to-extend-influence/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "China's CCTV launches global "soft power" media network to extend influence" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/175807-Chinas-CCTV-launches-global-soft-power-media-network-to-extend-influence.