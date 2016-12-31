KARACHI: Ashraf Noor, a member of MQM London's Rabita Committee, was arrested by law enforcement agencies on Saturday.

Another member of MQM London's Rabita Committee was arrested by law enforcement agencies when Ashraf Noor was taken into custody. Sources claimed that Ashraf Noor was arrested by law enforcement agencies from the city's Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

MQM London leaders Hasan Zafar Arif and Amjadullah had also been arrested a couple of days earlier. The two leaders had been arrested from Karachi Press Club around two months earlier after they had arrived to address a press conference.

