KARACHI: Police recovered the body of an 11-year-old boy and also arrested two suspects in connection with his murder, on Saturday.

According to details, police recovered the tortured body of 11-year-old Mubashir from Karachi's Taiser town area. Mubashir was the son of Abdur Rehman and had been kidnapped three days ago from the city's Surjani Town area.

Police have arrested Mubashir's killers. Although investigation into the murder of the 11-year-old is still underway, police claim that the two suspects taken into custody for killing Mubashir, also killed two women from his household. Mubashir was an eyewitness to the killing incident hence he had been kidnapped and killed by the suspects.

Karachi police have arrested the suspects for murdering the boy.

